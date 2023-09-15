- Advertisement -

Dr Yaw Twerefuo who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency has disclosed that some universities in the country would soon roll out a course in mortuary science.

He mentioned that henceforth people who would want to be mortuary attendants need to have certificates from these institutions to be able to get employed to work in mortuaries.

He said that the Mortuary Science course, which will soon be offered at multiple universities, will allow students to study corpses all the way up to funeral homes or mortuaries.

“We have reached out to KNUST with all the necessary documentation for the course to be introduced in the University. There are other private schools in Accra like the Pentecost University that have also shown interest”, Dr Yaw Twerefuor revealed.

According to Mr Yaw Twerefuor, Ghana has never in the past provided official training in mortuary science, which is why the decision to do so was made.

“In other countries, it is a degree course but in Ghana, none of our mortuary attendants has a certificate not to talk of a degree”, the CEO bemoaned.

He added that any educational institution that wants to offer such a course must obtain accreditation from the Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency.

He believes that the new legislation will help the nation’s mortuary business grow and become more appealing.

The Health Institutions and Facilities established the Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency on December 31, 2011, in accordance with ACT 829.

It is in charge of approving, monitoring and overseeing establishments involved in the transportation, storage, and disposal of human remains.