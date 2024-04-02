type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Some women are trying hard to sleep with me – John Dumelo

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Award-winning actor John Dumelo has opened up on the advances made towards him by some women.

The actor-turned-politician made this revelation in an interview with his colleague Joselyn Dumas.

According to the actor, some women pretending to be fans approach him with the intention of friendship but along the line, they tend to want a relationship.

He continued that some of them even go straight to the point of telling him that they want to sleep with him so they can be free.

John Dumelo stated: “Some women are forthright with what they want. They will tell you that John this is what I want from you.” 

Aside from being an actor of international recognition, Dumelo is an entrepreneur. He launched his clothing line (J.Melo) in 2012. The actor is also known to be involved in both crop and animal farming.

Source:GhPage

