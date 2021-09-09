type here...
If someone does you bad, forget forgiveness & do them worse – Rasheeda Adams

By Mr. Tabernacle
The ex-wife of Ras Mubarak, Rasheeda in another post on social media has subtly disclosed why she is not ready to stop attacking the former MP.

Assessing from her post, Portia Rasheeda Adams has had enough of the politician and is now ready to face him on any level.

Decrypting her statements, it can be said that Mrs Adams holds a firm belief that she was not treated fairly and this has brought out the beast in her.

According to her, forgiveness should not even come to mind if someone (the case of Ras Mubarak her estranged husband) does you bad. Tit for tat is the way to go.

This is probably the reason she is not giving up on blasting and insulting the personality of Ras Mubarak at the least of chance.

Rasheeda Adams took to her Facebook page in a swift reaction to Ras Mubarak’s reply to her over failure to pay GH¢63,000 school fees of their kids

“See eh, If someone does you bad, forget forgiveness and do them worse. You’ll feel sooo much better afterwards, I promise. ?Thank you for coming to my Ted talk. #revengeadvocate #motivationalspeaker #deitumimoments. ??” she wrote.

Source:GHPAGE

