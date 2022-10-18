- Advertisement -

Radio host Nana Romeo has bemoaned dancehall musician Shatta Wale’s lack of respect for the media despite their contribution to his craft and brand.

In an address directed at the self-acclaimed richest Ghanaian musician, the Accra FM presenter noted that Shatta Wale speaks ill of key players in the showbiz industry but always relies on them to thrive.

Using Shatta Wale’s 38th birthday bash that came off last night as a point of reference, Nana Romeo noted that the media played a big role in promoting the event irrespective of how he was captured recently badmouthing them.

“Someone tell Shatta Wale he should stop playing that game. You cannot sacrifice someone for your fame. You’re always insulting and degrading DJs and presenters who usually support you. You look down on their lifestyle and even the sort of clothes and shoes they wear.”

“Meanwhile, you need the media in everything you do. Just take a look at your birthday, most of the people that were present were from the media, yet after all this, you turn around and insult them,” Romeo said during his show.

Romeo said Shatta Wale should be bold enough to stop media houses from playing his songs to prove that he indeed wants to completely cut ties with them.

“If you’re bold enough to insult the media, then you might as well warn them not to play your songs on their radio. You need to issue a directive that any radio station that plays your songs will be sued, so we know how serious you are. Because you insult them but when they show up for your event, you’re happy about it. Also, not every media house needs you,” he added.

He went on to ask the SM boss to stop parading himself as the richest man there is, adding that there are people wealthier than him.

“You are a big man. Stop doing that. Everyone cannot be rich. Even among the musicians, someone is richer than you. Maybe you want to buy seven houses but someone out there just wants to be hiding in his chamber and hall somewhere,” he said.