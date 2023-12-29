“Someone’s mother and wife ooo” — Video of pastor delivering a church member goes viral

- Advertisement -

A video has surfaced on the internet and fast going viral and netizens start to question the authenticity of religion after controversial Man of God, Pastor Odumeje carries out deliverance session on a reverend sister.

The Man of God was seen lying face down on the reverend sister while praying for her and that is not sitting well with viewers.

The announcer who acted as a commentator for the deliverance session claimed there was no discrimination against any religious section.

Social Media folks also advise women to stop being naive as they keep falling preys to these pastors who hide under the name of God to do all manner of things.

Check out the video below