“Something must kill a man”: Man runs for his life because of too much ‘tatata’ from his wife

A man in his early forties has left his matrimonial home because his wife demands too much sex from him.

The man who spoke on anonymity on Kessben FM’s Streams of Life with Sammy Adu Boakye opened up about the problem he is currently facing in his marriage.

According to him, he did not know too much about his wife before he tied the knot with her.

He disclosed that he married her wife when he was 32 years old while the wife was 26 years.

Speaking on Kessben FM’s Streams of Life, the fed-up man said due to the too much sex demand by his wife, he has left the flat he hired for the wife and now living in a single room he has hired at a different community.

He noted, for now, he occasionally visits his wife to spend time together allaying fears of his health.