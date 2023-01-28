Home Entertainment #SomeThingWickedAwards: Ken Ofori Atta, Adwoa Safo, Bongo Ideas others win

#SomeThingWickedAwards: Ken Ofori Atta, Adwoa Safo, Bongo Ideas others win [Full List]

By
Albert
-

The 2023 edition of the #SomeThingWickedAwards kicked off on Friday, January 27, with Ken Ofori Atta winning the Asourhye? Personality of the Year.

This is a satirical award scheme created to recognize some of the odd issues and the people who masterminded them.

The #SomeThingWickedAwards was hosted by Dr Pounds and Sergio Manucho in the studios of Hitz FM last Friday.

Full List of winners and categories:

  • Asourhye? Personality of the Year – Ken Ofori Atta.
  • Eye Red Personality of the Year: Koku Anyidoho
  • Eye Red Fanbase of the Year: NPP Supporters
  • Kasa By-Heart Personality of the Year – Jupitar
  • Own Goal Award – DKB
  • Needless Apology – King Promise
  • Most Wanted Personality of the Year – Bongo Ideas
  • Kwame Nkrumah Award – Praye Tietia
  • E Shock Me – Choosing Baba Rahman over Jeffery Schlupp
  • How Can You Tell Me This Story? – Prince Tagoe rejecting PSG for Hearts of Oak
  • Hardest Personality of the Year – Adwoa Sarfo
  • Over Sabi Personality of the Year – Dr. Sonnie Badu
  • Packaging Man of the Year – Cheddar
  • Animguase? Akwaaba – Black Stars
  • Most Interesting Nickname – Nungua De Paul
  • Controversial Headline of the Year – Afia Schwarzenegger vs Chairman Wontumi
  • Beef Song of the Year – Amerado, “Sin No More”
  • Needless Beef of the Year – Cabum Vs Strongman
  • Nsemhunu of the Year – Joyce Dzidzor Mensah and Dr UN’s fake marriage
  • Worst Social Media Challenge – Towel Challenge by Feli Nuna
  • You Fell Off – Fantana
  • Failed Comeback of the Year – Mzbel

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    SUBSCRIBE

    RELATED ARTICLES

    © 2016-2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News