The 2023 edition of the #SomeThingWickedAwards kicked off on Friday, January 27, with Ken Ofori Atta winning the Asourhye? Personality of the Year.

This is a satirical award scheme created to recognize some of the odd issues and the people who masterminded them.

The #SomeThingWickedAwards was hosted by Dr Pounds and Sergio Manucho in the studios of Hitz FM last Friday.

Full List of winners and categories: