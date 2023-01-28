The 2023 edition of the #SomeThingWickedAwards kicked off on Friday, January 27, with Ken Ofori Atta winning the Asourhye? Personality of the Year.
This is a satirical award scheme created to recognize some of the odd issues and the people who masterminded them.
The #SomeThingWickedAwards was hosted by Dr Pounds and Sergio Manucho in the studios of Hitz FM last Friday.
Full List of winners and categories:
- Asourhye? Personality of the Year – Ken Ofori Atta.
- Eye Red Personality of the Year: Koku Anyidoho
- Eye Red Fanbase of the Year: NPP Supporters
- Kasa By-Heart Personality of the Year – Jupitar
- Own Goal Award – DKB
- Needless Apology – King Promise
- Most Wanted Personality of the Year – Bongo Ideas
- Kwame Nkrumah Award – Praye Tietia
- E Shock Me – Choosing Baba Rahman over Jeffery Schlupp
- How Can You Tell Me This Story? – Prince Tagoe rejecting PSG for Hearts of Oak
- Hardest Personality of the Year – Adwoa Sarfo
- Over Sabi Personality of the Year – Dr. Sonnie Badu
- Packaging Man of the Year – Cheddar
- Animguase? Akwaaba – Black Stars
- Most Interesting Nickname – Nungua De Paul
- Controversial Headline of the Year – Afia Schwarzenegger vs Chairman Wontumi
- Beef Song of the Year – Amerado, “Sin No More”
- Needless Beef of the Year – Cabum Vs Strongman
- Nsemhunu of the Year – Joyce Dzidzor Mensah and Dr UN’s fake marriage
- Worst Social Media Challenge – Towel Challenge by Feli Nuna
- You Fell Off – Fantana
- Failed Comeback of the Year – Mzbel