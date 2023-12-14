type here...
Sonnie Badu apologises to Dr Kwaku Oteng after initially ‘disgracing’ him

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanaian gospel artist Sonnie Badu has expressed disappointment with Dr. Kweku Oteng, the CEO of Angel Group of Companies, for not fulfilling his promise to support Sonnie Badu’s ‘Rhythms of Africa’ concert.


Speaking on Okay FM on December 12, Sonnie Badu disclosed that several individuals, including Dr. Kweku Oteng, who had pledged sponsorship, let him down.


According to Sonnie Badu, Dr. Kweku Oteng assured him of sponsorship for the concert but failed to respond to his calls.


Sonnie Badu, who has previously honoured Dr. Kweku Oteng, shared his disappointment, stating, “A lot of sponsors let me down, even Dr. Kweku Oteng was not picking up my phone calls, he promised to sponsor, he promised to be a part of it but he didn’t pick up my phone calls. He disappointed me.”


Despite facing setbacks with some sponsors, Sonnie Badu’s ‘Rhythms of Africa’ concert took place at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre on December 9, 2023.

The event featured performances from various artists, including Kofi Peprah, Nacee, Perez Music, MOG, Piesie Esther, and others.

However, Sonnie Badu was severely criticised after exposing Dr Kwaku Oteng for refusing to answer his calls despite initially promising him sponsorship.

Some heavyweights in the showbiz industry including Fiifi Pratt of Kingdom FM, Adu Sarfowaa and a host of others also took to social media to blast Sonni Badu for his diarrhoea mouth.

Following the name-calling and verbal abuses, Sonnie Badu has issued an unqualified apology to Dr Kwaku Oteng through a write-up he has just shared on his official social media pages.

According to Sonnie Badu, he has remained loyal to Dr. Oteng and even honored him in Atlanta, Georgia.

Despite Dr. Oteng’s unfulfilled promises for financial support in both the Atlanta and Ghana concerts, he had publicly announced the expected sponsorship, creating a false impression that Dr. Oteng had indeed supported the project.

He expressed frustration over the letdown after placing trust in Dr. Oteng’s words and hopes for amends from the unfulfilled promises.

However, Sonnie Badu claims he has learned a lesson not to depend on individuals but rather to God – Attributing the success of ‘Rhythms of Africa’ to divine intervention.

Sonnie Badu concluded his apology by issuing his sincere apology to Dr Oteng for bringing the matter into the public domain.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

Source:Ghpage

