He lied; Soop Dogg’s giving up smoke announcement is actually an ad – DETAILS

Last thursday, Snoop Dogg shared an update on social media that got everyone talking: “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” the post read. “Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Now, he has clarified what he meant by the polarizing statement.

Snoop has partnered with Solo Stove for a new campaign for their smokeless fire pits.

The Doggfather loves fire pits, but he would like to do it without “coughing and his clothes smelling all sticky icky.” Snoop was announced as Solo Stove’s official “smokesman.”

“I love a good fire outside but the smoke was too much,” Snoop Dogg said. “Solo Stove fixed fire and took out the smoke. They changed the game and now I’m excited to spread the love and stay warm with my friends and family.”

Snoop Dogg and Solo Stove will collaborate on a new signature line of products.

The first item is a limited edition bundle that includes “a Bonfire Fire Pit designed by Snoop, a fire pit stand, a Snoop bucket hat, and a Snoop x Solo sticker pack.”

The limited edition Bonfire Snoop Dogg Collaboration costs $420. It will go on sale Monday, Nov. 20.