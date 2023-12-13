Sophia Idahosa: What is a Christian BBL and why is it trending on social media? – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

What is the meaning of a Christian BBL?

The term ‘Christian BBL’ refers to a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery that has been framed or labeled in the context of Christian beliefs.

This term was coined by a Nigerian YouTuber who underwent the procedure and chose to associate it with her Christian faith.

YouTuber Sophiology, also known as Sophia Idahosa, recently made headlines after she underwent a BBL or Brazilian Butt Lift.

However, it was only when she addressed the hate comments that she was trolled online.

This happened because Sophiology cleared the air, saying what she did was not a regular one but a “Christian BBL.”

In a nearly 40-minute-long video, the Nigerian YouTube influencer takes on her haters and says that she is happy with her newest BBL while also clarifying that she was a true Christian, making her latest cosmetic procedure a “Christian BBL.”

How to get a Christian BBL

Fast and pray first

You want to touch the temple of God without seeking approval from the maker himself? Don’t be silly, dear. There’s no way God won’t be pleased with your plans if you go on 100 days of fasting and prayer as a sign of respect.

Make sure the surgeon is God-fearing

If “We treat, but God heals” isn’t their hospital’s motto, you should already know they serve Satan. Carry your small yansh away and go look for a hospital where they do three-hour morning devotions every day

Sprinkle anointing oil and holy water everywhere

In the surgical theatre, on your hospital bed, on the surgical instruments, even on the doctors and nurses. Everything has to be consecrated for holy use.

Use the healing time to become even more prayerful

After the surgery, you won’t be able to sit on your butt for a while. So just use the opportunity to lie flat on your stomach and draw closer to your Father. He’ll be thrilled to hear you pray every second, believe us.

Dedicate your new body to God

Slaying with your new body takes on a new meaning when you think of it as slaying people for the kingdom. Anyone who looks at you will marvel at God’s creation and praise His holy name for His good work through his servant, the surgeon. As long as you bring more souls to the kingdom, what could go wrong?

Here is Sophia Idahosa Christian BBL story

After her surgery, this YouTuber made a video where she talks about how it’s been going. She mentions the tough parts, like not sleeping well and feeling sore, but she’s also thankful for her mom’s support and prayers.

Now, the term ‘Christian BBL’ is where things get spicy. Some folks are upset, saying that getting a BBL doesn’t really fit with Christian values, which usually don’t focus on this kind of body change. They think it’s more about looking good than being humble, which is what they believe Christianity teaches.

But then, there are people who are backing her up. They say it’s her choice, and being Christian doesn’t mean you can’t make decisions about your own body. They believe you can be religious and still fit in with today’s beauty standards. It’s all about personal freedom and not judging others.

The YouTuber’s mom is pretty protective in the video. She’s not happy with the negative comments and stands up for her daughter.

This whole ‘Christian BBL’ thing has opened up a big conversation. It’s about how religious beliefs fit (or don’t fit) with modern ideas about how we want to look. It’s a tricky balance between what you believe, what you want for yourself, and what others think is right or wrong.

Checkout a snippet of Sophia Idahosa’s YouTube video below