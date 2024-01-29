type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentSorry if I didn't invite you to my wedding, it was for...
Entertainment

Sorry if I didn’t invite you to my wedding, it was for only our families” – Berla Mundi apologizes

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Berla Mundi husband David Tabi
- Advertisement -

Ace Ghanaian media personality and TV show host, Berla Adade Mundi has finally touched on the absence of certain people at her recent wedding.

Berla apologized to friends and fans who were eagerly waiting to secure an invitation to the wedding when she returned to her morning show ‘TV3 Newday’, after her honeymoon.

You didn’t invite me, Cookie, and Johnie to the wedding.“, Rowland Walker questioned her.

Berla responded, “It was meant to be a small event. I invited just a few people. I’m sorry.

It is a family affair, that’s why.“, she added.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Berla Mundi tied the knot at a private ceremony in Accra on January 5th, 2024 with David Tabi.

TODAY

Monday, January 29, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.9 ° F
86.9 °
86.9 °
50 %
2mph
22 %
Mon
87 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more