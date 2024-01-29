Sorry if I didn’t invite you to my wedding, it was for only our families” – Berla Mundi apologizes

- Advertisement -

Ace Ghanaian media personality and TV show host, Berla Adade Mundi has finally touched on the absence of certain people at her recent wedding.

Berla apologized to friends and fans who were eagerly waiting to secure an invitation to the wedding when she returned to her morning show ‘TV3 Newday’, after her honeymoon.

“You didn’t invite me, Cookie, and Johnie to the wedding.“, Rowland Walker questioned her.

Berla responded, “It was meant to be a small event. I invited just a few people. I’m sorry.“

“It is a family affair, that’s why.“, she added.

Berla Mundi tied the knot at a private ceremony in Accra on January 5th, 2024 with David Tabi.