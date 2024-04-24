I am sorry- Serwaa Amihere begs Ghanaians

- Advertisement -

Media personality, Serwaa Amihere has rendered an unqualified apology to all and sundry following ber leaked video.

After being silent for some weeks, Serwaa Amihere has finally released a communique to officially address the issue for the very first time.

Serwaa Amihere has finally admitted to being in a serious relationship with Henry Fitz some years back.

The media personality claims the video was taken 5 years ago when she was in a serious relationship with the young rich man.

According to Serwaa Amihere, before the video hit the internet, she was being blackmailed for 5 months.

Serwaa noted that she has been embarrassed by the leaked video which flew across social media platforms barely a month ago.

According to her, the video has exposed her family, her loved ones, and herself to public mockery.

She added that the video has also exposed her bosses and the people who have supported her to public mockery.

In the conclusion of her communique, Serwaa decided to render an unqualified apology to all and sundry for the disappointment.