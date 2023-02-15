- Advertisement -

South African rapper AKA who was shot and killed will be buried on Saturday, February 18, 2023, the bereaved family has announced.

The shooting, believed to be an assassination, occurred outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban on Friday night.

A gunman had approached AKA from behind and shot him at close range in the side of the head.

A second gunman then started firing to deter onlookers from responding to the “hit”, he added. One of these rounds killed AKA’s friend, celebrity chef Tibz Motsoane.

According to the family, a public memorial service for AKA, whose real name was Kiernan Forbes, will be held on Friday afternoon at the Sandton convention centre in the main city, Johannesburg.

AKA was survived by a 7-year-old daughter, Kairo Owethu Forbes.