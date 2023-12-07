type here...
Help me; South African woman calls out Nigerian baby daddy over alleged domestic violence

By Osei Emmanuel
A South African lady identified on X as Queen Lavida, has taken to the social media to call out her Nigerian baby daddy for allegedly using her as punching bad and harassing her since their breakup.

In a series of tweets comprising of photos showing her battered body, Queen Lavida recounted how she has had to move homes multiple times in a bid to escape her ex, who has continued non-stop to harass, threaten, and stalk her.

The tweets, shared Thursday, read,

For the past few months I have been running for my life as my abusive baby daddy won’t let me be, he’s been harassing me online and stalking me everywhere, five months ago he broke into my old apartment and stole all my belongings, my clothes, shoes, bags, hairs and items for sale.

I have shared all these with my family as I have Twitter. If anything happens to me, this is the man. He won’t stop, and I’m tired of hiding and running.

I can no longer be hiding and changing numbers  and apartments cos he won’t stop harassing me; he emptied my wardrobe, took everything including makeup and perfumes, my hair for sale, the police won’t do anything, and I’m really tired and scared for my life.”

Commenting on one of the photos shared alongside the story, a follower who noticed Lavida’s baby daddy’s name as seen in the screenshot asked if the young man is Nigerian, to which she responded, “Yes”.

