Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah and his colleague Awilo Sharp Sharp real name Victor Osuagwu are currently in Ghana to be featured in a Lil Win-produced movie titled “A Country Called Ghana”.

Video of the movie actors since arriving in Ghana has gone viral on social media.

Ghanaian actor Lil Win decided to take the two veteran actors to the office of Fadda Dickson to talk about the movie and also reveal how Fadda Dickson has been of great support to him.

During the meeting, Lil Win tried to speak as he spoke fondly about Fadda Dickson but he was finding it difficult to construct the correct sentences prompting Ramsey Nouah to tell him to speak Twi.

They all burst out laughing after the comments from Ramsey Nouah but Lil Win wouldn’t give in as he continued to speak in English until he made his point.

Watch the video below: