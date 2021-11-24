‘Speaker of Parliament is becoming proud’ – John Boadu

- Advertisement -

The General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) John Boadu has slammed the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin over his recent public statement.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin speaking at the post-budget forum held at Ho in the Volta Region over the weekend said that he can remove the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from office.

He said the law gives Parliament to power to remove a president but does not give the same powers to a president to be able to remove a Speaker of Parliament.

“This year, all the laws we have been passing are laws we passed to benefit the executive, even we forget about Parliament in the language we use, this is self-inflicted; it is not a deficiency in the constitution, it’s a deficiency in Parliament itself. We must correct it”, he said.

“Let me reemphasize that the 8th Parliament is properly positioned not to allow itself to be bullied into playing second fiddle to the executive.

Parliament can remove His Excellency the President; His Excellency cannot do that to Parliament.

As Speaker, His Excellency cannot remove me, but I can through Parliament get him [the president] removed”. He however added that though he has such powers, he will not do it.

READ ALSO: I can remove Akufo-Addo from office; he can’t remove me – Alban Bagbin

This comment by the Speaker has not gone down well with some members of the ruling party.

Some of the members, John Boadu inclusive think the Rt. Hon Alban is talking too much and sounding proud.

Speaking at a press conference in Mankessim in the Central Region, the NPP Chief Scribe stated that the Speaker should be measured in his public pronouncement.

“He has forgotten that as the Speaker he has no vote and so even if the President is to be impeached the Speaker cannot be part of that exercise. But he’s running his mouth, I just don’t know what is wrong with him.

His position as Speaker has gotten to his head and he’s saying all manner of things that are not right, but we need to indulge him.

We can’t blame him, it is because of the “skirt and blouse” vote in the Central Region which caused the NPP that is why the Speaker is occupying that position.”