Special Prosecutor invites NDC’s Juliana Kinang-Wassan for ‘spraying’ cash on delegates

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has extended an invitation to Juliana Kinang Wassan, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) aspirant for Ejura Sekyeredumase, in connection with a suspected case of corruption.

The OSP’s action comes after a viral video showed Wassan showering cash on individuals during the NDC’s presidential and parliamentary primaries held on May 13.

In her bid to beat the MP, Juliana resorted to spraying cash on delegates to vote for her. In a video, she threw away money in the air as delegates scrambled with each other.

Wassan is among the individuals of interest being investigated for their activities during the party’s primaries.

Wassan explained to a correspondent that she discovered the money in her car and decided to express her solidarity and generosity towards her fellow NDC members by sharing the cash.

The actions caught the attention of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng, who subsequently initiated an investigation into suspected corruption regarding Wassan’s conduct.

The OSP sent a letter to Wassan, requesting her presence at their office for an interview.

The letter stated that she was considered a necessary person for the investigation and was directed to appear at the Office of the Special Prosecutor on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10 am. Wassan was also informed that she could be accompanied by her chosen legal counsel.

Sources reveal that other MP aspirants who presented gifts to delegates at the voting grounds have also been invited by the OSP for questioning.

Meanwhile, the Police Service has also indicated they are studying the viral video in which Madam Juliana Kinang-Wassan, is seen spraying money at a crowd during the elections at Ejura Sekyedumase, in the Ashanti Region.

A dedicated legal team is currently scrutinising her conduct in the video to establish whether there are elements of the election-related crime to warrant Police intervention or otherwise.

The Police would like to assure the public of its commitment towards ensuring, peace, security, law and order at all times.