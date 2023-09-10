type here...
“Spiritual backing is important, secure yourself” – Wendy Shay says moment before ghastly accident

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Sensational Ghanaian music star and rufftown signee, Wendy Asiamah Addo, known in the Showbiz space as Wendy Shay, has advised her fellow musicians to get some form of spiritual backing in order to be able to excel in the country’s music space.

According to the ‘Survivor’ crooner, talent and hardwork are not enough, adding that it takes faith in one’s object of worship to complement their hard work in the industry.

She went ahead to emphasized that no artiste can make it to the top without any spiritual fortification.

The Rufftown Record signee made this thought provoking statements while speaking to Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Twitter Spaces on the success stories and challenges of women in showbiz.

She stated, “Every artiste you have seen on top is not doing what they are doing carnally. I go by the mantra ‘work hard and have faith.’ Hard work goes hand in hand with faith.

She added; “After working hard, going to the studio, recording songs, doing whatever you do, you should also seek for spiritual back-ups. None of us do what we do carnally.

It is either you are in the light or you are in the darkness. This is what a lot of underground musicians don’t know. It is either you believe in God or Jesus Christ or whatever you believe in, to order your steps for you. I mean, if you do it with your natural strength, you’ll get tired and discouraged.”

