Sports betting is for lazy people; I’ll ban it when I become president – Hassan Ayariga

- Advertisement -

Hassan Ayariga, the founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), has stated that he will ban sports betting if he’s elected president.

According to the astute politician and businessman, betting is for lazy people and must not be encouraged among the Ghanaian youth.

The politician has been seeking to lead Ghana since 2012 and garnering less than 0.5% of national vote cast and is gearing up to once again contest in next year’s presidential elections.

Ayariga said gambling and betting were for lazy people and he’d ban it if he became president.