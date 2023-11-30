type here...
Spotify ranks Stonebwoy’s 5th Dimension Album as the best Ghanaian album in 2023

By Osei Emmanuel
Stonebwoy
Good news in the camp of Bhim Nation as Stonebwoy’s latest album, the 5th Dimension has been ranked top of Spotify wrapped’s Best Ghanaian Album of the year 2023.

The album, which happens to be the singers fifth studio album has gained worldwide appreciation since it release and top tremendous charts.

Pitched to have supposedly secure a Grammy nomination which didn’t materialize goes ahead to show how good of a masterpiece it is and the weight the album carries.

In a new update shared by Spotify, the streaming platform, 5th Dimension by the Bhim Nation President was ranked as the top best project of the year 2023.

In the second place is Camidoh’s recently released Extended Playlist dubbed Love Is The Answer (LITA).

