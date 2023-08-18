FBF: “Squeeze me like pure water” – Sister Derby begs Medikal

- Advertisement -

An old post of Ghanaian comical musician, Sister Derby has resurfaced on the internet and causing the celeb lots of harm than good as fresh trolls are setting it.

The ‘Uncle Obama’ hitmaker and estranged girlfriend of Sowutuom rapper, Medikal had made this post when the two were madly in love with each other.

It is believed that the caption of the said post “squeeze me like pure water” was in relation to a song to a song she had released as at that time. So certainly, the post was promo oriented.

The currently trending resurfaced post is being used to troll her after the relationship fell on the rocks thanks to the hardworking magic of YOLO actress, Fella Makafui who had on several occasions debunk rumors of having a thing with Medikal.

The post was made on the 8th day of May 2017. See the post below