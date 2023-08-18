type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentFBF: “Squeeze me like pure water” - Sister Derby begs Medikal
Entertainment

FBF: “Squeeze me like pure water” – Sister Derby begs Medikal

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Sister Derby bashed for controversial Valentine's Day message
- Advertisement -

This story is Flashback Friday distin

An old post of Ghanaian comical musician, Sister Derby has resurfaced on the internet and causing the celeb lots of harm than good as fresh trolls are setting it.

The ‘Uncle Obama’ hitmaker and estranged girlfriend of Sowutuom rapper, Medikal had made this post when the two were madly in love with each other.

It is believed that the caption of the said post “squeeze me like pure water” was in relation to a song to a song she had released as at that time. So certainly, the post was promo oriented.

The currently trending resurfaced post is being used to troll her after the relationship fell on the rocks thanks to the hardworking magic of YOLO actress, Fella Makafui who had on several occasions debunk rumors of having a thing with Medikal.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

The post was made on the 8th day of May 2017. See the post below

TODAY

Friday, August 18, 2023
Accra
light rain
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
94 %
4.2mph
75 %
Fri
75 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
81 °
Tue
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways