Squid Game actor O Yeong-su charged with sexual misconduct

Squid Game actor O Yeong-su has been charged with sexual misconduct by judicial officials in South Korea.

The 78-year-old is accused of inappropriately touching a woman’s boday in 2017, officials said.

Mr O has denied the allegation, local media report.

He became the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe award for best supporting actor in a series after his performance in the chart-topping Netflix thriller earlier this year.

The alleged victim first filed a complaint with the police against Mr O in December last year, according to Yonhap news agency. But the case was closed in April without a charge being brought against Mr O.

According to local reports, the South Korea’s prosecutors indicted him without detention on Thursday

The prosecution has now reopened the investigation “at the request of the victim”, the agency reports.

Following the charge, Seoul’s culture ministry decided to stop broadcasting a government commercial featuring Mr O, according to local reports cited by AFP news agency.

Squid Game – Netflix’s most popular series of all time – is a thriller series which tells the story of debt-ridden people competing for a huge cash prize in a deadly series of children’s games.

Mr O plays the oldest participant in the survival competition.