Stacy Amoateng Resigns From Angel Broadcasting Network

Media personality, Stacy Amoateng has resigned from Angel Broadcasting Network as the Executive Director of Angel TV.

The Media Personality broke the news via a post on her Instagram page.

Stacy has bagged an international appointment as the Director in charge of West & Central Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Latina and the Caribbean Islands for Megastar International.

She wrote;

I am excited to share this amazing news with you. I have been appointed International Director in charge of West & Central Africa, United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Latina and Caribbean Islands for Megastar International. Though excited it saddens my heart to end my service with Angel Broadcasting Network as its executive director. The past three years has been nothing but insightful and bittersweet along the line. The triumph and lessons bagged are priceless. Thanks to my big brother Dr. Oteng for believing me to bring value to his brand and I am absolutely glad I did. Thanks to @bteflon who held my hand and walked through the breeze and fire with me. To the amazing team who believed in the vision I say God bless you.

To have a global call to serve beyond Ghana means every work put in was worth it. I believe by the grace of God I will make Ghana proud with this global appointment.

Always remember, you can do all things through Christ who strengthens you.

RESTORATION IS HERE.