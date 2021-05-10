Stacy Amoateng speaks on her alleged dismissal from Angel Broadcasting Network

- Advertisement -

Stacy Amoateng has reacted to the viral news of her being sacked from Angel Broadcasting Network by her boss Dr Kwaku Oteng.

In a post shared, the ‘Restoration With Stacy’ host neither confirmed nor denied her alleged dismissal from ABN.

However, from the caption of her post, it’s seemingly evident that things are getting rumpled on her side at her job and the viral allegations might be true.

Stacy, according to her says what gives her hope every day is God’s grace towards her and this furnishes her with the needed strength to move on in life.

“What gives me the most hope every day is God’s grace , knowing that his grace is going to give me strength for whatever I face, knowing that nothing is a surprise to God. For grace is given not because we have done good works, but in order that we may be able to do them. Restoration is Here.” she wrote on Instagram.