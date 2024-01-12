type here...
Stand well because I can’t wait for the AFCON to start – Mohammed Kudus (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Kudus
Ghanaian international and West Ham United goal poacher, Mohammed Kudus has sent words of caution to neighboring countries and competitors in the upcoming AFCON Tournament.

The West Ham United attacker is among the highly regarded players entering the tournament on the Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars are in Group B, with Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde as their opponents.

“Hi Ghanaian fans, I’m happy to be here. And I can’t wait for the tournament to start. Let’s go Ghana,” Kudus said during a photo shoot with CAF.

Even though he was unable to participate in the 2022 AFCON in Cameroon, the 23-year-old is already looking forward to the 2023 competition.

Check out the short video below

