Stars celebrate Wizkid on his 30th birthday
Entertainment

Stars celebrate Wizkid on his 30th birthday

Gideon Osei-Agyare
Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Wizkid
Wizkid
Today, July 16, 2020, happens to be the birthday of Nigerian superstar, Wizkid, as celebrities around the world took to twitter to celebrate the internationally certified ”Starboy”.

Wizkid is one of the biggest and most versatile African acts championing the Afrobeat to the World agenda. He is credited with being one of the very first musicians to break into the mainstream American music industry with hit songs featuring the likes of Drake, Trey Songz, Ty Dolla Sign, and Beyonce.

Starboy, as he likes to be referred to, is one of the greatest musical exports from Africa in a time when the world’s attention has been drawn to rich West African music encapsulated in a genre labelled Afrobeat.

Together with acts like Davido and Burna boy, Wizkid will go down as one of the most impactful African acts inspiring future generations to sell the African culture and heritage through music to the world.

On his special day, some celebrities took to social media, especially Twitter, to celebrate the Starboy.

Famous artistes and record producers including 2Baba, Maleek Berry, Runtown, Shizzi, Teni, Mr. Eazi, Efya Nokturnal, King Promise, and Shaydee all took time out to extend their wishes and blessings.

2Face, Maleek berry and co's wishes to Wizkid
Record producer Shizzi also extends wishes
Mr Eazi and Efya's wishes
Teni and King Promise
We wish the Starboy a happy birthday and we look forward to his Made in Lagos album to be released tomorrow July 17, 2020.

Source:GHPAGE

