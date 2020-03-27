- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress Vicky Zugah has opened up about her sexual life stating that she wouldn’t be surprised if her 16years old daughter has also followed her footsteps.

According to the actress in an interview with Zionfelix, she started sleeping with men at an early age and therefore young ladies who are engaged in the act don’t surprise her.

She continued saying that she wouldn’t be surprised if her daughter who is in the boarding house has broken her virginity and sleeping with men because she can be influenced by her friends easily.

When she was asked by blogger Zionfelix if she wouldn’t find it offensive or bad if her daughter comes to introduce her boyfriend to her at this tender age.

She disclosed that she would just sit both of them down and advise them about the good and bad of being in a relationship.