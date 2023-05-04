type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Stay wicked towards men – Tacha advises women

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Simply Tacha
Nigerian socialite Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has instigated women to stay cold towards some gender of the opposite sex.

The Big Brother Naija 2019 contestant and brand influencer believes many of the men in society don’t have what it takes to treat a woman well.

In her opinion, these men don’t deserve to be with good women who bring a lot to the table.

Tacha, the self-acclaimed Port Harcourt First Daughter, dished out the advice via her Twitter account.

She tweeted; “A lot of men do not deserve good women. !!women stay wicked!!”

The tweet has stoked a flurry of mixed reactions on social media among women and men alike as both parties defend their place in society.

