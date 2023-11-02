- Advertisement -

Preacher Rev Owusu Bempah who once was tagged as the Pastor of President Nana Akufo Addo has made some shocking statements about the first gentleman of the land.

Rev Owusu Bempah used to be around the President most of the time but at a point in time he stayed away from him which got people asking questions about why he was now avoiding the President.

According to the preacher back then, the Nana Addo he knew was different from the Nana Addo who is ruling Ghana now because he is a changed person.

In a development, Rev Owusu Bempah has disclosed that he made the decision to stay away from the sitting President because he discovered some untruth about the President.

“I don’t know if the President is the same Akufo-Addo I know. I cannot tell, actually, because he has changed drastically. I discovered some untruths, and I decided to withdraw from him.

To date, I am confused. I am not an NPP supporter, so whoever is chosen we will pray for them. We need someone to change the fortunes of the country, so we will need to choose someone who has a track record and whom we believe can do it.”

He urged the NPP ahead of their November 4th delegate congress to elect someone who will help solve the crisis in the country.