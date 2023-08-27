Steve Harvey fires social media manager amid divorce rumors

Steve Harvey is trending over two incidents: one real and the other fake. He seemingly fired his social media manager over a negative tweet regarding comedians and is now having to hear rumors about wife Marjorie Harvey cheating on him.

Harvey, shared a video Friday night suggesting he fired his social media manager after they posted a tweet urging followers to name a comedian that does not make them laugh.

“Somebody that works for me on my Twitter put a statement out that was totally negative. I gotta take responsibility for it ’cause they work for me, but the engagement was talking about ‘name a comedian you don’t think is funny.’ Why would I do something like that?” Harvey said. “That don’t even make no damn sense.

“My whole brand is to be motivational, and I’mma turn around a say something like that? You don’t know where these young people [are] at in they career, man. They could be coming up or anything. I’m all about positivity; I would’ve never done nothing like that.”

Harvey confronted the employee, who told him he needed more engagement, and the comedian joked that now somebody needs “employment.”

The following morning, reports about Marjorie “seeking divorce after she was reportedly caught having an extramarital affair with their chef and bodyguard” flooded the internet.

Ned Nwoko, a Nigerian businessman who described himself as Harvey’s friend, dispelled the cheating rumors, saying the TV personality told him they were false as already reported by GhPage.com