Steve Harvey Wife cheat – News popping up from Hollywood has it that Marjorie Harvey, wife of Comedian and TV Show host, Steve Harvey has been caught cheating on him with his bodyguard and private chef.

Steve Harvey Wife Cheating & Divorce

Unconfirmed sources have it that, Majorie after being found guilty of cheating is seeking a divorce and a share of Steve Harvey’s $400 million worth.

Steve Harvey is a wealthy, global icon and a good Husband who holds his wife in high esteem. He is known to counsel couples on his award-winning show, The Family Feud.

This latest update comes as a shock to many who love and cherish the couple for their couple goals and fashion sense as they pair along always.

Steve cheated on his ex-wife with Marjorier, the lady moved on. Marjorie hired a cousin’s lawyer for his sugar baby to block his ex-wife from getting even with him in court.

In 2021, Marjorie told the world that she has elephant bedroom energy and Steve is now boring in the bedroom department.

Marjorie was a side chic and Steve was cheating on his ex with her. Netizens claim Steve is being served the meal he served his ex-wife.

Marjorie said she was still in need of hotter men!

Meanwhile, below are some of the reactions from shocked netizens…

Adwoa Champion – Cheating was all fun until women joined. At first all we did was cry. Now dier omale po!

Adwoa Arabian – Hmmmm, hmmmmmmm , the last thing I will do is to cheat on a man I love never , if I don’t love you fine but if I love you

Classic Asomaning Thomas – I always advise my fellow gender to fear women

Kofi Zayn – So in that case, if she go cheat, she go cheat regardless of being rich or poor

Micheal Ebe Kojo – The essential fact is women need much attention and care. But Mr. Harvey is a busy man. Nevertheless I don’t know whether the story is true.

Harvey has been happily married to Marjorie Elaine Harvey for many years.

It’s each of their third marriage and Harvey’s longest-lasting, 15 years and counting.

Many fans have been following the couple’s love story over the years. Although they have a lovely marriage, Steve and Marjorie also have their share of challenges, most of which are external.

For years, their marriage has been hounded by tabloid reports of adultery and divorce rumours.

Their marriage was rumoured to be amid a $400 million divorce because Marjorie suspected Harvey of becoming too close to reality star and celebrity momager Chris Jenner in 2018.

Similarly, in 2023, the same incident repeated when Steve Harvey was accused of cheating on his wife with his female private chef but it was later discovered that there was nothing armorous going on between them.

Who is Marjorie Harvey, Steve Harvey’s wife

Marjorie Harvey is a well-known figure in the world of fashion, entertainment, and philanthropy.

She is recognized for her marriage to comedian and television host Steve Harvey, as well as for her own endeavours in various fields. Here is some information about her:



Fashion and Style:



Marjorie Harvey is renowned for her impeccable fashion sense and style. She is often seen wearing elegant and fashionable outfits at various events.

Her sense of style has garnered her a significant following and has led to her being featured in numerous fashion publications and websites.

Relationship with Steve Harvey:



Marjorie Harvey is married to Steve Harvey, a popular comedian, actor, and television host. The couple tied the knot in 2007. Their relationship has been a subject of interest and attention, with both of them often sharing glimpses of their life together on social media.

Blended Family:



Both Marjorie and Steve Harvey have children from previous marriages, and together they have formed a blended family. They have been open about their experiences in navigating the complexities of blending families and have shared insights into their approach to parenting.

Philanthropy:



Marjorie Harvey has been involved in philanthropic efforts. She has been known to support various charitable causes and has participated in events and initiatives aimed at giving back to the community.

Inspirational Speaker:



Marjorie Harvey has also taken on the role of an inspirational speaker, sharing insights and advice on topics such as personal growth, empowerment, and relationships. Her talks have resonated with many audiences, and she has been invited to speak at various events.