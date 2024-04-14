I still can’t forgive myself- Berla Mundi cries over being fooled by Dr. UN

- Advertisement -

Decent media personality, Berla Mundi is finding it extremely difficult to forget about being fooled by Dr. UN.

The media personality claims she has tried on several occasions to forgive herself but she still cannot.

This comes after a Twitter user identified as Helicopterman posted a video of Dr. UN calling for his arrest as soon as possible.

According to him, the actions of Dr. UN were not legal so the police should arrest him and teach him a lesson.

“This Guy! Dr. UN needs to be arrested immediately I just threw my AirPod in the dustbin”, she posted a video of Dr. UN and captioned it.

Reacting to the post by the Twitter user, Berla said that she could not forgive herself for being fooled by Dr. UN.

“I still can’t forgive myself. What is this?” she commented.