type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI still can't forgive myself- Berla Mundi cries over being fooled by...
Entertainment

I still can’t forgive myself- Berla Mundi cries over being fooled by Dr. UN

By Mzta Churchill
- Advertisement -

Decent media personality, Berla Mundi is finding it extremely difficult to forget about being fooled by Dr. UN.

The media personality claims she has tried on several occasions to forgive herself but she still cannot.

This comes after a Twitter user identified as Helicopterman posted a video of Dr. UN calling for his arrest as soon as possible.

According to him, the actions of Dr. UN were not legal so the police should arrest him and teach him a lesson.

“This Guy! Dr. UN needs to be arrested immediately I just threw my AirPod in the dustbin”, she posted a video of Dr. UN and captioned it.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Reacting to the post by the Twitter user, Berla said that she could not forgive herself for being fooled by Dr. UN.

“I still can’t forgive myself. What is this?” she commented.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Ghpage

TODAY

Sunday, April 14, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
91.8 ° F
91.8 °
91.8 °
58 %
1.3mph
40 %
Sun
91 °
Mon
89 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
89 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more