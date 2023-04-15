Stingy Men Association unofficially appoints Achraf Hakimi as President – Here’s Why

Stingy Men Association has unofficially appointed PSG’s right-back Achraf Hakimi as their President with a congratulatory message.

This was after Achraf Hakimi smartly and carefully outsmarted his wife who seeks to get half of his hard-earned fortunes after filing for a divorce.

But unfortunately for Hakimi’s wife, HIba when they arrived in court, they realized that Achraf Hakimi had nothing.

Mummy’s Boy Achraf Hakimi had put his entire fortune under his mother’s name a long time ago.

According to sources, Hiba was informed by the court that her ‘millionaire’ husband owns nothing as all his property is registered under his mother’s name.

Hakimi receives €1 Million from PSG monthly but 80% of this is deposited in his mother Mrs Fatima’s account.

He has no property, cars, houses, Jewelry or even clothes in his name. Anytime, he wants anything, he asks his mother who buys it for him.

This, according to the leadership of the Stingy Men Association is one of the best moves any man could take in order to protect his properties.

There have been several stories of how some men lose their wealth to divorce suits of their wives and for Hakimi to have thought fast, they owe him big time hence appointing him as their president.

Another reason that influenced their decision is that the Leadership of The Stingy Men Association wants Hakimi to teach and show other men the way to secure their future as he has done.