Your “stomach children” Stonebwoy and Burna Boy are going global whilst you are still performing at Brekum- DJ slim tears Shatta Wale into pieces

Ghanaian media personality, DJ Slim has fired some shots at the Shatta Movement boss, Shatta Wale following his continuos attacks on Stonebwoy.

DJ Slim claims he does not blame the dancehall musician because after all, he is a fool.

According to him, he blames the Shatta Movement fans because they are blindly following someone who lacks common sense.

Talking about Shatta Wale, DJ Slim said he knows Shatta Wale is a fool and no man can “heal” him but since he continues to fool, he would always come out to slap sense into his empty head.

The media personality, whilst speaking in a video uploaded on his official YouTube channel noted that the “Real Life” hitmaker is grown enough to be Stonebwoy and Burnaboy’s father.

He stated that even though Shatta Wale Started music before the two, however, they are going international whilst Shatta feels performing at Berekum is an achievement.