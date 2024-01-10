type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"He only collaborate with BET award winners": Stonebwoy and Black Sherif links...
Entertainment

“He only collaborate with BET award winners”: Stonebwoy and Black Sherif links up for a new song

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Ghanaian Afro-dancehall musician Stonebwoy, celebrated Black Sherif’s 22nd birthday in style by popping a Champaign on the hip-hop rapper on 9th January 2024.

This comes after the “Kwaku the Traveller” hitmaker celebrated his special day with the release of a song title “January 9th.”

Fans already can’t wait for the release of the song that the duo is working on, which is now confirmed with the song said to be produced by Streetbeatz.

Stonebwoy and his crew offered Black Sherif champagne as a celebration gesture, and as a result, they worked together on a song in an unanticipated studio session.

Check out the video below

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

TODAY

Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Accra
clear sky
86.6 ° F
86.6 °
86.6 °
65 %
2.9mph
6 %
Wed
88 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more