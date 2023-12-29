type here...
Stonebwoy and Davido share controversial kiss at a Night Club in Ghana – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Social Media has been set agog with a controversial video circulating that shows Ghanaian reggae dancehall act, Stonebwoy sharing a kiss with Nigerian afrobeat kingpin, Davido.

I’m as much as the controversial kiss mayn’t be intentional, fans from other camp are setting an agenda with it as it should be.

Davido touched down in Ghana yesterday for business linkups with his Ghanaian brother and also to have fun since we’re in the festive season.

The two as usual took a trip to a yet to an unidentified night club and in the course of talking and screaming, they came closer in a bid to hear each other’s voice but their lips mistakenly synced together.

Checkout the video below and share your thoughts with us

