Stonebwoy and Sarkodie clash at Tidal Rave festival – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Information reaching the editorial desk of Ghpage.com in the form of a video depicts the team of Stonebwoy and that of Sarkodie at arms length at the just ended Tidal Rave Festival.

The festival which saw a star studded performance from the likes of Samini, Joey B, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Kidi and many others almost ended with a clash between the team of Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

A source from the camp of Stonebwoy confirmed that he exercised patience despite coming to the event ground earlier and complied with the unexpected delay.

However, during this time, other artists, including KiDi, Efya, La Meme, Joey B, and even an attempt to have another perform, occupied what was originally allocated as Stonebwoy’s set time.

Finally, at 1:27 AM, Stonebwoy took to the stage, with an intended performance duration of approximately 45 to 50 minutes.

However, within a mere 30 minutes into his set, the crew of Sarkodie, led by DJ Mensah, disrupted Stonebwoy’s performance by asking his DJ to stop playing, effectively preventing him from continuing his performance. — everything then went off.

Sarkodie and his team are yet to also speak their side of this new arising and we’ll update you as soon as they do.

Watch the video below

