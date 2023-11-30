Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale banned from performing on the same show by Ghana Police

- Advertisement -

A rather bizarre news update coming out alleges that the Ghana Police service has a hand Stonebwoy’s absence at the recently held Ghana DJ Awards.

Stonebwoy couldn’t show up to perform at the Ghana DJ Awards even speculated and advertised because his arch rival, Shatta Wale was also booked by the organizers.

According to Sammy Flex, Shatta Wale’s manager, Merqury Quaye, organizer of the award show told him it was a directive from the Ghana Police Service.

According to him, Merqury Quaye said the service are currently not permitting any event organizers to host a program with both Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale making an appearance.

This according to him is a measure to curb any scuffle from happening as both camps are known to have some issues in the past.

However, if any event organizer has plans to host both Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale on the same event, it’ll take consultation with the police service for guidelines on how to handle the event.