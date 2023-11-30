type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentStonebwoy and Shatta Wale banned from performing on the same show by...
Entertainment

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale banned from performing on the same show by Ghana Police

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Shatta Wale(L) and Stonebwoy(R)
Shatta Wale(L) and Stonebwoy(R)
- Advertisement -

A rather bizarre news update coming out alleges that the Ghana Police service has a hand Stonebwoy’s absence at the recently held Ghana DJ Awards.

Stonebwoy couldn’t show up to perform at the Ghana DJ Awards even speculated and advertised because his arch rival, Shatta Wale was also booked by the organizers.

According to Sammy Flex, Shatta Wale’s manager, Merqury Quaye, organizer of the award show told him it was a directive from the Ghana Police Service.

According to him, Merqury Quaye said the service are currently not permitting any event organizers to host a program with both Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale making an appearance.

This according to him is a measure to curb any scuffle from happening as both camps are known to have some issues in the past.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

However, if any event organizer has plans to host both Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale on the same event, it’ll take consultation with the police service for guidelines on how to handle the event.

TODAY

Thursday, November 30, 2023
Accra
few clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
2.6mph
20 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways