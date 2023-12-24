- Advertisement -

Bhim Nation President Stonebwoy is still getting praised following his recent concert inside the stadium where he drew over 30k patrons to the venue.

The latest person to applaud the musician is Bullhaus Entertainment CEO and former manager of Shatta Wale, Bulldog born Lawrence Asiamah Hanson.

According to Bulldog, Stonebwoy has been able to achieve what Nigerian musician Wizkid couldn’t do and the same venue.

He shared a video from the event and captioned it; “Stonebwoy just achieved what Wizkid couldn’t do at the Accra Sports Stadium…

Last year, Nigerian musician Wizkid organised a concert at the Accra Sport Stadium but due to the low turnout and ticket sales, the musician failed to mount the stage to perform.

Following this, people who bought the ticket bashed him for failing to perform despite waiting for hours to watch him.