Entertainment

Stonebwoy finally speaks- fires back at Shatta Wale

By Mzta Churchill
Bhim Nation president, Stonebwoy has finally broken his silence on his issue with his colleague and rival, Shatta Wale.

Like Sarkodie and Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy hardly goes to social media or interviews to reply to critics and respond to allegations leveled against him.

However, Stonebwoy has subtly responded to his “darling” enemy, Shatta Wale.

In his reply, Stonebwoy claims he has gone farther than the Shatta Movement boss in terms of music.

He asked Shatta Wale to check his level and act as such.

The musician was seen in a viral video eating vegetables as his new song “Ekelebe” plays in the background.

Source:Ghpage

Tuesday, April 16, 2024
