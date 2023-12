- Advertisement -

Stonebwoy’s Bhim concert which was incorporated with the Ashaiman To The World Festival and the Home Coming of the 5th Dimension album held at the Accra Sports Stadium was fun and intriguing.

The question from day one was will he be able to sell out the venue expectations were very high for him as set by his fans and rivals.

Video and editorial reports can confirm a massive turnout of fans and a fully sold out show.

