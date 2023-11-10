type here...
Grammy 2024: Stonebwoy grabs nomination through an assist from Beenie Man

By Osei Emmanuel
Ghanaian reggae dancehall kingpin, Stonebwoy has once again tapped into the works of other colleagues to grab a Grammy nomination.

Ghpage.com reported few hours ago about how Ghanaian acts like Stonebwoy, MOG and Rocky Dawuni kept a clean sheet at the 2024 Grammys when none received a nomination for their submitted works.

However, luck has one again shone on Stonebwoy as verse on ‘Zimm’ which featured act like Backroadgee on the ‘Simma’ album by Beenie Man grabbed a nomination in the Best Reggae Album category.

According to Grammy rules, featured acts will also receive a plaque for their hard works on a nominated song of award.

Congrats to Stonebwoy once again.

