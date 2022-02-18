- Advertisement -

Kelvynboy has cautioned his fans not to speak ill of or disrespect his mentor, Stonebwoy.

According to him, he owes his musical rise and success to Stonebwoy thus he will never condone any form of disrespect towards the Bhim Nation President.

In an interview on Hitz FM, Stonebwoy asserted that his relationship with Stonebwoy broke apart due to some disagreements but he acknowledges him and still holds him in high esteem.

“This is a question I get asked on a daily basis. It isn’t required, in my opinion. I won’t respond to this question today because the status of my relationship is unimportant. I don’t want anyone to come and talk about Stonebwoy because everyone is talking about it.”

Kelvynboy was signed onto the Bhim Nation Records and was helped by Stonebwoy to kick start his career. His time with the record label saw substantial traction to his music and a steady rise to prominence.

However, things went south for both parties and they parted ways mutually. Though Kelvynboy appears to be doing quite well with his music, he has maintained that Stonebwoy played a critical role in his journey as a musician and deserves all the respect.

“Please, I will love my fans and everyone not to speak ill about me and Stonebwoy, please. He put me on so much, and I appreciate it all the time. The fact the issues came and everyone went their separate ways does not mean you can type something untoward,” he said.