Stonebwoy is just a travel and tour artiste, he will never blow globally – Retired Shatta Wale curses

Controversial Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has launched a verbal attack in a form of curse on Stonebwoy in a trending video.

Stonebwoy joined Berla Mundi in a Twitter space discussion on August 24 to talk about the state of the Ghana music industry in light of the successful O2 arena concert by Nigerian artiste Asake.

When quizzed about the pressures placed on Ghanaian artistes to attain the same achievements as their Nigerian counterparts, Stonebwoy stated that such pressures would not solve anything if the right systems were not put in place. He stated that more awareness about the industry is needed to make sure it grows to the necessary height.

Shatta Wale, did not agree and claimed that Stonebwoy was under pressure to be like them so he dresses like Burna Boy and goes out of his way to attract attention. Shatta did not hold back in the video.

“You allow yourself to be paid $10,000 while Burna Boy gets paid $300,000. Did you expect to be treated like an important person? You are just a curtain raiser!! You will never get the same platform as Wizkid, Davido, or Burna Boy!” he fumed.