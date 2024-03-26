“Forget Shatta Wale and Sarkodie, Stonebwoy is the most marketable musician from Ghana” – Vim Lady affirms

- Advertisement -

Afia Pokua aka Vim Lady, has some kind words for Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy.

Seasoned Ghanaian radio and television personality, Vim Lady took to social media to shower praises on Stonebwoy after his performance at the just ended All African Games closing ceremony.

According to her, Stonebwoy is the most marketable artiste from Ghana.

Her comment was on the back of Stonebwoy’s impressive performance at the closing ceremony of the 13th African Games in Accra.

Afia Pokua wrote:

“I don’t care about the beef, but right now, the baddest, most marketable artist from Ghana, sitting at the top, is Stonebwoy.

This guy is CONSISTENTLY connecting Ghana to the Caribbean, Europe, and America, and he is not even bragging about that.

This performance at the All Africa Games just sealed it. HE KEEPS GETTING BETTER, like how are you this talented and hardworking? 1GAD, you are blessed. BHIM, I’m just in awe! You always understand your calling.“