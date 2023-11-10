type here...
Ghana kept a clean sheet; Stonebwoy and others looses out on Grammy nomination, again

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ghanaian reggae dancehall crooner, Stonebwoy, has once again lost out on nominations for the 2023 Grammy awards.

The Ghanaian musician submitted songs on his recent album, ‘5th Dimension’ and the entire album for consideration but unfortunately did not grab any.

The Best African Music Performance where Stonebwoy submitted his song ‘Manodzi’ which features Angelique Kidjo also lost out to ‘Amapiano’ by ASAKE & Olamide, City Boys by Burna Boy, UNAVAILABLE by Davido Featuring Musa Keys, Rush by Ayra Starr and Water by Tyla.

Gospel songster, MOG and multiple time nominee, Rocky Dawuni also lost out on their respective nominations.

