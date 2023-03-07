Stonebwoy reacts emotionally to military invasion of his ‘beloved’ Ashaiman

- Advertisement -

Stonebwoy has condemned the military invasion of Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra.

He has also condemned the killing of young military personnel which resulted in the invasion and the subsequent brutalization of residents.

In a statement he released not too long ago, Stonebwoy did not only call for calm in the area but also asked for the use of legal mediums to address the issues.

The ‘Putuu’ hitmaker insisted that the culprits be found and dealt with according to the law. He also opined that the use of brute force by the military was not right.

“It’s 9 am in New York and I’m just waking up to the news of what’s going on in my beloved Ashaiman. I unequivocally condemn all acts of violence and lawlessness, whether it relates to the killing of a member of the armed forces. May all those found culpable be found out and made to face the law fully.”

Some military men invaded Ashaiman early this morning to brutalize residents over the killing of a young soldier.

Over the weekend, it was reported that a 22-year-old soldier was stabbed to death by some civilians in the area.

As a result, these military men stormed Ashaiman in the wee hours of Tuesday while the rain was pouring and started meting out harsh punishments to residents.

The videos on the internet tell a story of civilians being asked to lie on the floor and crawl on their bellies while others received whips on their backs.

One unfortunate man had bruises all over his body and patches of blood on his arms and legs.

The military has been praised by some sections for their brutality and for sending a stern warning to the residents of Ashaiman about their readiness to protect their own.