Stonebwoy owns more than three mansions at East Legon but Shatta Wale has nothing- Ayisha Modi reveals

By Mzta Churchill
Shatta Wale’s recent attacks on Stonebwoy have angered music producer and former confidant of Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi to go raw on him.

In a viral Tiktok live video, Ayisha Modi has asked Shatta Wale to Shut up and leave Stonebwoy alone.

Ayisha claims Shatta Wale is older and started his music journey before her darling Stonebwoy but the latter is far gone.

Talking about richness, or who is richer between Shatta Wale and Stonebwouy, Ayisha Modi said Shatta Wale has nothing.

Ayisha who happens to be close to the two giants in the Ghanaian music fraternity said Shatta Wale only brags.

Comparing the duo, Ayisha said the amount Stonebwoy spends on a video can be used to produce 10 music videos Shatta Wale produces, saying that Shatta Wale does not even have money to invest in his craft.

Ayisha shockingly disclosed that Stonebwoy does not brag, but in real life, he is very rich and has many properties.

The once-upon-a-time confidant of Stonebvwoy shockingly revealed that Stonebwoy has built more than 3 mansions at East Legon in Accra.

Source:Ghpage

