Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy will mount the big stage in Qatar as the 2022 World Cup winds down in a few days.

The multiple award-winning icon will be performing at the FIFA Fan Festival in Doha Friday, 16 December, the eve of the third place playoff.

Stonebwoy is looking foward to representing Ghana prior to the two games remaining in the competition – the third and fourth place match on 17 December and the 18 December final.

Representing Ghana, Africa, and the World on the big stage.????@stonebwoy will be performing at the Qatar World Cup 2022 in Doha on Dec. 16. pic.twitter.com/JBnwQviZEe — Burniton Music Group® (@BurnitonMSG) December 13, 2022

His performance forms part of Fifa’s lineup for their 2022 fan festival as part of the World Cup festivities.

Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Satekla, is the fourth African artiste to grace the Fan Festival stage this year.

Nigeria’s Kizz Daniels and Patoranking have both performed at earlier held festivals in November.

Meanwhile, Jamaican superstar Sean Paul is expected to grace the fan festival on December 17.

The biggest excitement for football fans in African is that Nigerian superstar Davido is billed to ferform at the final of the competition.