Stonebwoy praises wife Louisa for preparing the best food ever for him

- Advertisement -

Stonebwoy has expressed profound appreciation to his wife, Dr. Louisa, for preparing what he describes as the best dish for him.

In a video he shared online, the BHIM Nation president is seen thanking his wife and appreciating her culinary skills.

According to him, marriage is a good thing, and he is blessed to have a woman who makes sure he eats well and is always full.

“I am so blessed. Marriage is a good thing. “I have been served yam and egg stew, and this is the best I could have from my wife here in New York,” Stonebwoy said.

All this while, Louisa is seen blushing as she fidgets with her phone.