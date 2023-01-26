type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Stonebwoy praises wife Louisa for preparing the best food ever for him

By Albert
Stonebwoy praises wife Louisa for preparing the best food ever for him
Stonebwoy has expressed profound appreciation to his wife, Dr. Louisa, for preparing what he describes as the best dish for him.

In a video he shared online, the BHIM Nation president is seen thanking his wife and appreciating her culinary skills.

According to him, marriage is a good thing, and he is blessed to have a woman who makes sure he eats well and is always full.

Stonebwoy praises wife Louisa for preparing the best food ever for him

“I am so blessed. Marriage is a good thing. “I have been served yam and egg stew, and this is the best I could have from my wife here in New York,” Stonebwoy said.

All this while, Louisa is seen blushing as she fidgets with her phone.

